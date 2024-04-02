Man arrested after taking his 3 kids, shooting their mother in Plano, police say

Plano police say they have arrested a 29-year-old man they say shot the mother of his children on Monday night.

Police said the woman entered a business on Preston Road around 10:30 p.m., saying that she had been shot by the father of her 3 young children and that he had taken them in a car.

Plano police located the vehicle in the area of Old Pond Drive and Ohio Drive about an hour later. Police say a baby was inside crying.

Timothy Young (Source: Collin County Jail)

The suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Young, was eventually taken into custody without incident and the children were not harmed, according to police.

Young was taken to the Plano City Jail, and he will be charged with aggravated assault.

Police say they believe the family is homeless and does not have ties to Plano.

The mother is recovering.