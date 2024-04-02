Lyft driver, 78, killed, robbed by 19-year-old in far northeast Dallas, affidavit says

A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting a 78-year-old Lyft driver and stealing his wallet and car in Dallas, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

Maurice Parker, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 78-year-old Mohammad Haddad-Farshi.

Maurice Parker (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Haddad-Farshi was found dead in the parking lot of a hotel on the 9500 block of Forest Lane just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

Police documents say Haddad-Farshi had a gunshot wound to the back right side of his neck without his wallet, cell phone or the car rented to him by Lyft.

Lyft contacted Dallas Police and shared that Maurice Parker was the last passenger for Haddad-Farshi, according to the arrest affidavit.

His drop-off location was not far from where the driver's body was found.

Parker, who had been arrested on an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge later the same day, had Haddad-Farshi's wallet in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

Police documents say he also had a 9mm handgun with a fired cartridge in the magazine.

Investigators say that Parker admitted to shooting the Lyft driver in a police interview.

He also told detectives where he left Haddad-Farshi's vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. It was recovered in the 12000 block of Abrams Road.

Parker is currently in the Dallas County Jail, where he is held on a $5,000,100 bond.