Plano massage parlor closes amid city prostitution crackdown

A Plano massage parlor is now closed, months after the city called for an investigation into claims that it was used as a front for prostitution.

Back in November, the city called for an investigation into civil claims against the Tennyson Wellness Center on Preston Road and its owner Diana Zhang.

Tennyson Wellness Center

The Plano Police Department responded to multiple complaints from citizens that Tennyson Wellness Center massage therapists inappropriately touched customers and offered sexual acts for money.

Plano filed a petition for pre-suit discovery in Collin County court to allow it to investigate and possibly sue owners, landlords, employees and customers who engaged in illegal activities.

The city said it is part of a new strategy to "identify and hopefully end sex crimes committed at massage establishments."

"We expect that legal actions will be taken against additional massage establishments in the Plano area in the near future," the city said in a statement.