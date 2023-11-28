Plano calls for investigation into massage parlor over prostitution claims

The City of Plano and Plano Police Department have filed a petition to investigate claims that a massage parlor was used as a front for prostitution and other illegal activities.

The petition in the District Court of Collin County calls for the pre-suit discovery to investigate the claims against the Tennyson Wellness Center on Preston Road and owner Diana Zhang.

Tennyson Wellness Center

The City of Plano says the Tennyson Wellness Center has continued to operate despite investigations and arrests in the past.

The Plano Police Department says it has responded to multiple complaints from citizens that Tennyson Wellness Center massage therapists inappropriately touched customers and offered sexual acts for money.

On February 23, 2023, Tennyson Wellness Center employee Qiaoyu Zhang was arrested for engaging in prostitution.

On Sept. 7, 2023, employee Tiffany Song was charged with indecent assault.

The city says the petition will allow it to investigate and to possibly sue owners, landlords, employees and customers who engaged in illegal activities.

Plano police have been cracking down on prostitution and other sexual offenses at several businesses in 2023.

The city released a list of seven other locations in Plano where prostitution arrests have been made this year:

Exceptional Thai Massage, E Plano Pkwy

Max Relax Spa, Ohio Dr.

Golden Foot Spa, Spring Creek Pkwy

Thai Master Massage, Los Rios Blvd

Red Rose Spa, Custer Rd

Rose Foot Spa, Coit Rd

Relax Spa, W 15th St

The City of Plano says more civil action may be coming for other businesses.