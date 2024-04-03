Plano ISD approves plan to give teachers raises

Plano ISD trustees unanimously approved a plan to give teachers raises starting next school year.

The recommendation includes a 3 percent bump in salaries.

It will also begin new teacher pay at $61,000 and compress the salary schedule, which dictates how much teachers make based on their experience.

The proposal also calls to increase hourly wages for bus drivers to $24 an hour.

The total impact on the school budget is expected to be $7.5 million.