Plano ISD approves plan to give teachers raises

By
Published  April 3, 2024 10:35am CDT
Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano ISD trustees unanimously approved a plan to give teachers raises starting next school year.

The recommendation includes a 3 percent bump in salaries.

It will also begin new teacher pay at $61,000 and compress the salary schedule, which dictates how much teachers make based on their experience.

The proposal also calls to increase hourly wages for bus drivers to $24 an hour.

The total impact on the school budget is expected to be $7.5 million.