A new report finds that Plano, Texas is one of the best cities to live in America.

Plano finished fifth on the "2024 Best Cities to Live in America" list from Niche.com.

READ MORE: Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Texas

In order to make the list, cities were required to have a population greater than 100,000.

The site's city rankings are based on several different factors, including public schools, housing, crime & safety, nightlife and diversity.

Plano got an A+ grade for its public schools and for being "good for families."

PLANO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23 (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Liberty Mutual Insurance)

"Living in Plano offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Plano there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," the report says.

Plano's worst ratings were for crime & safety, cost of living and outdoor activities, for which it got a B-.

The top city on the list was Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

READ MORE: North Texans must make this much money to comfortably afford a home, report says

Plano was not the highest-ranked city in Texas. The Woodlands, outside of Houston, finished in second on the list.

Some other North Texas cities on the list included Richardson (12), Irving (46) and Denton (48).

Niche's 2024 Best Cities to Live in America