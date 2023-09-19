Plano ISD considers closing schools as student enrollment declines

The Plano Independent School District may close some campuses as the district continues to see a drop in enrollment.

The current overall population of Plano is as high as it’s ever been – a little more than 288,000. But the number of school-aged children and teenagers is dropping.

Back in 2012, the enrollment in Plano ISD was more than 55,000 students.

Now the number of students is around 47,000, and it’s expected to drop another few thousand over the next five years.

As a result, the Plano ISD school board will meet Tuesday night to begin mapping out a plan to "retire" or permanently close some schools.

The district has 79 schools. But a deputy superintendent said it simply doesn’t need that many. Closing campuses would save the district millions of dollars.

The process of actually closing the schools will occur over a period of years.

There’s no word yet on how many campuses or which campuses will be affected.

Related article

The district said the demographic shift in Plano is driven by a few factors including the relatively high cost of housing, which makes it more difficult for families with young kids to live there.

Tuesday night’s board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s headquarters.