Plano adds all-electric garbage trucks to its fleet

North Texas’ first all-electric trash and recycling truck is set to hit the streets of Plano Friday morning.

The big, bright green vehicle was officially introduced as part of the city’s "Clean Fleet" on Thursday.

Plano leaders said the new truck’s battery will not only help reduce emissions, it will also save the city on gas and maintenance costs.

"The cutting edge, two-axle Low Entry Tilt II truck from Battle Motors can serve more than 1,100 homes on a single charge," said Plano Mayor John Muns.

Related article

A second electric truck is set to hit the streets of Plano in the next year.

A grant from the North Central Texas Council of Governments helped pay for the trucks.