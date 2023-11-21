PHOTOS: North Texas NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving

Some tiny new Texans are celebrating their first Thanksgiving at local hospitals.

Texas Health shared photos of patients in the neonatal intensive care unit in turkey costumes to celebrate.

The photos were taken at Texas Health Hospital Frisco, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (Courtesy: Texas Health Alliance)

It's not the first time that Texas Health has shared photos of its NICU babies dressed up for special events.

"I think that it shows [families] that we take more into account that just their baby being in the NICU. That they are actually part of our family and that we're a part of theirs," said Shellie Jones, a NICU Nurse at Texas Health Frisco who took the photos.