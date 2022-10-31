North Texas NICU babies get dressed up for first Halloween

A number of North Texas hospitals dressed up some of their littlest patients for Halloween.

Cook Children's dressed up a number of its NICU babies for the special occasion.

READ MORE: Don't throw away your Halloween pumpkins: How to properly dispose of them

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Source: Cook Children's

Children's Medical Center in Dallas posted a video of some of its NICU babies in a wide range of costumes as well.

READ MORE: North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth also posted a few photos for the holiday.

Happy Halloween!