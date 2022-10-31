North Texas NICU babies get dressed up for first Halloween
A number of North Texas hospitals dressed up some of their littlest patients for Halloween.
Cook Children's dressed up a number of its NICU babies for the special occasion.
Children's Medical Center in Dallas posted a video of some of its NICU babies in a wide range of costumes as well.
John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth also posted a few photos for the holiday.
Happy Halloween!