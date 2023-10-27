PHOTOS: North Texas NICU babies show support for Texas Rangers

Babies at the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth are showing their support for the Texas Rangers!

The care team for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit put on their best Rangers gear before Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Courtesy: Texas Health)

The Texas Health Corporate office off I-30 and Lincoln drive in Arlington is also showing its support for the Rangers.

The side of the tower will light up in the shape of a T.