NICU babies at Methodist Dallas outfitted with Santa hats handmade by nurses

To help celebrate Christmas, nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Methodist Dallas crocheted Santa hats that are personalized with each baby’s name on them.

The hospital is sharing these picture of their tiniest patients for “12 Days of Tiny Santas.”

Methodist Dallas is sharing the pictures on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Santa hats were handmade by the nurses, and a NICU nurse also took the photos of these cute Santas.