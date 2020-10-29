North Texas NICU babies dress up for Halloween

article

Local hospitals are finding a cute way to celebrate Halloween this year.

Courtney Sanders, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, knitted costumes for each NICU baby at the hospital.

The precious newborns were outfitted in costumes including a mouse, a frog prince, a hula dancer and even a pair of twin foxes.

(Texas Health)

(Texas Health)

(Texas Health)

(Texas Health)

(Texas Health)

Meanwhile, the staff at Parkland Hospital in Dallas had a socially distanced costume craft party to make costumes for the hospital’s tiniest patients.

“It is already a challenging and unexpected life event to have a baby in the NICU, but to add the stress of a global pandemic on top of that makes it very difficult for our families,” said Jennifer Porter, a NICU specialist at Parkland. “Having opportunities like these gives both our families and staff a sense of hope and something positive to enjoy, which I think is super important in a time like this.”

La’Metrice Taylor’s newborn triplets were dressed up as three peas in a pod.

“Having one baby in the NICU is hard, but having three is a roller coaster,” she said. “This was a great surprise to us and I absolutely loved their costumes. It really helped us take our mind off of what’s going on right now.”

Other adorable costumes included candy corn, Elvis Presley, Ninja Turtles and an inmate.

(Parkland Hospital)

(Parkland Hospital)