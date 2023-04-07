PHOTOS: Texas Health dresses up NICU babies for Easter
Texas Health hospitals across North Texas dressed up some of their littlest patients for the Easter holiday.
The care teams at neonatal intensive care units at Texas Health hospitals dressed up some of the infants as bunnies, others were given carrots and some wore their best Spring clothing.
This is far from the only time local hospitals have done this.
Easter is this Sunday.