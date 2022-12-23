Santa visits NICU babies at Medical City hospitals across North Texas
Santa took some time out of his busy holiday schedule to visit some of the smallest members of his nice list.
St. Nick made a stop at Medical City hospitals across North Texas to meet some NICU babies.
Check out the adorable photos here:
Medical City says many of the babies from the photos will spend the holiday in the hospital.