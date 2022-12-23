Santa took some time out of his busy holiday schedule to visit some of the smallest members of his nice list.

St. Nick made a stop at Medical City hospitals across North Texas to meet some NICU babies.

Check out the adorable photos here:

Image 1 of 20 ▼ (Courtesy: Medical City Healthcare)

Medical City says many of the babies from the photos will spend the holiday in the hospital.