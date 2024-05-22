Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
12
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:12 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Palo Pinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:40 PM CDT until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Collin County, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:18 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 5:15 PM CDT, Fannin County, Denton County, Collin County, Collin County, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Cooke County, Denton County, Collin County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 10:05 AM CDT until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 12:39 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County

PETA urges Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills to only serve vegan food

By
Published  May 22, 2024 10:52am CDT
North Richland Hills
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Peppa Pig theme park groundbreaking in NRH

An adorable construction team broke pink ground in North Richland Hills for the upcoming Peppa Pig theme park.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Animal rights group PETA is urging the new Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills to leave meat off its menu.

PETA asked the companies building the park to offer only vegan foods at Miss Rabbit's Diner in the park.

The group, which is known for its aggressive and sometimes controversial tactics, says serving animal-based products would upset the show's young fans.

"Peppa’s young fans would be horrified to learn that Miss Rabbit was serving meat and milk taken from animals who are loving, playful, and affectionate—just like Mrs. Cow and the other the residents of Peppatown," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a statement.

The park is set to open later this year in North Richland Hills.

Related

Preview the rides at the new Peppa Pig theme park in North Texas
article

Preview the rides at the new Peppa Pig theme park in North Texas

New details have been released about three of the rides at the new Peppa Pig theme park under construction in North Richland Hills.

It has not responded to PETA's demands.

This will be the second Peppa Pig theme park in the U.S.

The Florida location does serve animal products, but keeps pig meat off its menu.