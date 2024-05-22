PETA urges Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills to only serve vegan food

Animal rights group PETA is urging the new Peppa Pig theme park in North Richland Hills to leave meat off its menu.

PETA asked the companies building the park to offer only vegan foods at Miss Rabbit's Diner in the park.

The group, which is known for its aggressive and sometimes controversial tactics, says serving animal-based products would upset the show's young fans.

"Peppa’s young fans would be horrified to learn that Miss Rabbit was serving meat and milk taken from animals who are loving, playful, and affectionate—just like Mrs. Cow and the other the residents of Peppatown," said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a statement.

The park is set to open later this year in North Richland Hills.

Related article

It has not responded to PETA's demands.

This will be the second Peppa Pig theme park in the U.S.

The Florida location does serve animal products, but keeps pig meat off its menu.