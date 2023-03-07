article

North America's second Peppa Pig theme park is coming to North Texas.

In 2024, the new theme park will open in North Richland Hills.

The park will have rides, interactive attractions, shows and more from the world of Peppa Pig.

The popular British TV show is geared to preschoolers.

The first Peppa Pig Theme Park in the U.S. opened in central Florida 2022.

The theme park will be operated by Merlin Entertainments, who is also behind places like LEGOLAND and SEA LIFE Aquariums.

"The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX," said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro in a statement. "We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends."

The park will be located right next to the NRH20 Water Park.

North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community," said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino.

This is just the latest theme park coming to North Texas.

Universal Studios announced a theme park of its own in Frisco.

If approved, the park could open by 2025.