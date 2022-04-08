Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas

article

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a person Thursday night in Old East Dallas.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 near South Munger Boulevard.

The unidentified victim was found dead in the westbound lanes of I-30. Police said she was not carrying an ID.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will try to identify the woman and contact her relatives.

All westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down overnight while investigators looked for clues.

Police are now looking for the driver of a white minivan that may have struck the victim, along with several other vehicles that failed to stop and help.

The interstate has since reopened.

