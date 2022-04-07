2 Dallas firefighters hurt at senior living facility fire

article

Two Dallas firefighters were taken to a hospital after being injured while battling a 4-alarm fire at a Dallas senior living facility Thursday evening.

The call came into Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 6:30 p.m., for a fire at the Lakeland Hills Senior Living Facility, located at 3305 Dilido Road.

Responding crews saw smoke coming from the second floor of three-story building.

It was initially a 2-alarm fire, but was upgraded to a 4-alarm fire just after 7 p.m.

DFR said two firefighters have been taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. No further details have been released about their injuries.

