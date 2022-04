article

Some Dallas ISD theatre students got to meet a magical visitor.

They got a visit and drama lesson from actress Emma Watson.

Watson visited students at Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy, which is close to Dallas Love Field.

The 31-year-old is known for her roles as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series and as Belle in the live action Beauty and the Beast.

