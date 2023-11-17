Weatherford police K-9 hurt, suspect killed in shootout with Parker County deputies

A man died in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Parker County Thursday night.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said a team of deputies and police officers were trying to serve a warrant at a home just outside of the Weatherford city limits.

The person they were looking for allegedly fired at the law enforcement officers first.

Those officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

A Weatherford police K-9 officer was reportedly injured in the shooting but is expected to recover.

The Texas Rangers will conduct an investigation of the incident.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

It’s not yet clear what he was wanted for.