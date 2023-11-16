Dallas police officer shot in shootout with capital murder suspect, sources say

A Dallas police officer was shot while trying to serve a warrant for a capital murder suspect on Thursday morning, police sources tell FOX 4.

A U.S. Marshals Task Force, which included DPD officers, tried to serve the warrant at an address on Adleta Boulevard, near Interstate 635 and Skillman Street, at 6 a.m.

The suspect opened fire on the task force members, starting a shootout.

A Dallas Police Task Force member was shot in the leg. The suspect was also shot, police sources tell FOX 4.

READ MORE: AMBER Alert: Dallas County father accused of abducting 10-year-old son, killing boy's mother

The officer and suspect were taken to a local hospital.

The officer is said to be in stable condition and the suspect is in critical condition, according to police sources.

Police have not identified the officer, nor the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.