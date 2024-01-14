Plane crashes in Parker County killing 3, officials say

The NTSB and FAA are investigating a plane crash in Parker County on Sunday.

The FAA said the twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed near Poolville, Texas.

Three people were on board, according to the agency. All three people on board died, according to Parker County officials.

A preliminary investigation found the plane was traveling from Carrizo Springs, Texas to Bridgeport, Texas, according to the NTSB.

The plane's wreckage was located 10 miles away from the Bridgeport Municipal Airport.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene of the crash on Monday morning.

The plane will be taken to a secure facility for further evaluation.