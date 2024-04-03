Arlington police officer injured in Pantego crash

An Arlington police officer is in the hospital after a crash in Pantego, less than 15 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Several departments were called to the area of West Park Row Drive and Woodland West Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Arlington police say one of its motorcycle officers was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from SKY 4 showed the motorcycle and a car in front of the Morada Pantego Senior Living Facility.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Accident investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The driver of the car stopped and remained on scene.

West Park Row will be closed between Bowen and Mistletoe until approximately 3 p.m. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.