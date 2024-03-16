Expand / Collapse search

Dallas PD officer injured after squad car struck while blocking traffic

By
Published 
South Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution after their patrol vehicle was struck while blocking traffic in South Dallas.

Police said this happened just before midnight on Friday, when the officer was blocking traffic following a crash along I-45, near Overton Road.

The officer’s squad car was struck from behind.

The driver was taken into custody. The charges they will face have not yet been released.

The officer was taken to a hospital for precaution.

No further details have been released at this time. 