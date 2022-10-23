Overnight crash in northwest Dallas sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a major crash in Northwest Dallas.
According to police, a driver lost control of the car, struck the median, and hit a pick-up truck at the 10700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard around 3 a.m
Firefighters had to use special equipment relieve two people trapped inside the car.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not hurt.
Police also say another driver hit a fire chief's truck as they were clearing the scene. The chief's truck was used to divert traffic.
The chief was not hurt.