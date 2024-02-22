47 arrested in North Texas multi-agency operation targeting online child sexual exploitation

The North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 47 people during an operation "aimed at the rescue of children across North Texas who are victims of online sexual exploitation."

The 2nd annual Operation Janus started on January 15. The three-week operation brought together computer crimes investigators to target child predators.

Authorities said the operation resulted in the rescue of 13 children from sexual abuse, and more than 90 criminal charges filed against 47 suspects.

Investigators also seized terabytes of data and electronic devices, and they hope it can lead to the investigation of other suspects.

Below is a list of those who have been charged as part of this operation: