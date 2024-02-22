47 arrested in North Texas multi-agency operation targeting online child sexual exploitation
DALLAS - The North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 47 people during an operation "aimed at the rescue of children across North Texas who are victims of online sexual exploitation."
The 2nd annual Operation Janus started on January 15. The three-week operation brought together computer crimes investigators to target child predators.
Authorities said the operation resulted in the rescue of 13 children from sexual abuse, and more than 90 criminal charges filed against 47 suspects.
Investigators also seized terabytes of data and electronic devices, and they hope it can lead to the investigation of other suspects.
Below is a list of those who have been charged as part of this operation:
- Adrian Dominguez, Possession with intent to promote child pornography, Possession of Child Pornography >500, arrested by Abilene PD
- Andrew Trejo, Online Solicitation of Minor, arrested by Amarillo PD
- Bryson Munselle, Online Solicitation of Minor, arrested by Amarillo PD
- Demarcus St. John, Online Solicitation of Minor, arrested by Amarillo PD
- Eric Rodriguez, Solicitation of Prostitution under 18, arrested by Amarillo PD
- Samuel Amelotte, Possession of Child Pornography over 50 images, arrested by Amarillo PD
- Saul Reyes, Online Solicitation of Minor, arrested by Amarillo PD
- Patrick Cook Kennard, two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Crowley PD
- Stanton Lewis, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Crowley PD
- Alquidia Nunez Reyes, Sexual Performance by a Child <14, Possession of Child Pornography Video depicting the Sexual Assault of a Child under 10, arrested by Dallas PD
- Daniel Gonzalez, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Dallas PD
- Juan Alfaro, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Dallas PD
- Jacob Willis, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Denton CO SO
- Scott Clark, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Denton CO SO
- Jacob Moffitt, Possession w/Int to Promote Child Pornography, arrested by DPS - Dallas
- Robert Riddle. Possession w/Int to Promote Child Pornography, arrested by DPS - Dallas
- Angel Ramirez Flores, Enticement of minor, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Charlie Ivins, Enticement of minor, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Courtney Sinclair, two counts of Abandon endanger child int/know/reck/crim neg, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Izzaiah Delgado, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Jesus Aguilar, two counts Aggravated sexual assault of a child, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Joshua Klemme, Receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Joshua Klemme, Possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Noe Deleon, seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a child sexual contact, arrested by FBI Lubbock, HSI Lubbock, DPS Lubbock, Lubbock PD, Lamesa PD, Plainview PD
- Chirajit Bhawal, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Frisco PD
- Christopher Vilmer, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Frisco PD
- Jeffrey Carmichael, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Frisco PD
- Kyle Poff, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Frisco PD
- Triston Hylton, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Frisco PD
- Jose Ruiz, Possession of Child Pornography, Younger than 10, Possession of Pornography more than 500 images, arrested by Garland PD
- Steven Graves, Online Solicitation of a Minor, Indecency with a Child, 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Grand Saline PD
- Michael Turner, four counts of Possession of Child Pornography w/ Intent to Promote, six counts of Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, Grayson CO SO
- Scott Lamonica, six counts of Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, arrested by Grayson CO SO
- Christopher Rosenthal, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Harrison CO SO
- Ian Carrera, two counts of Sexual Assault of Child, arrested by Hurst PD
- Bryan Larumbe, Possession of Child Pornography, Tampering Consumer Product, arrested by Irving PD
- Randy Abbott, Possession of Child Pornography <100, arrested by Irving PD
- Robert Raines, Possession of Child Pornography (video), arrested by Irving PD
- Samuael Aguirre, Online Solicitation of a Minor, arrested by Irving PD
- Jay Hensley, Promotion of Child Pornography, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, arrested by Johnson CO SO
- Kyle Whittle, Distribution of Child Pornography, North Richland Hills PD
- George Orton Jr., Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child, Sexual Performance of a Child, arrested by Richardson PD
- Juan De La Cruz Jr., Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, arrested by Richardson PD
- Robert Miller, Possession of Child Pornography under 10 years old, arrested by Royse City PD
- Phuong Le, Possession of Child Pornography, arrested by Tarrant CO SO
- Eduardo Fernandez-Diaz, Possession of Child Pornography >=50 Depic or Video
- Eduardo Fernandez-Diaz, Possession of Child Pornography >=10<50 Visual Depic., arrested by Terrell PD