North Texas operation results in 10 arrests for online solicitation of a minor

article

A teacher and girls basketball coach was among ten people arrested as part of an undercover operation focusing on online solicitation of minors.

The Fort Worth Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted Operation St. Nick with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that targeted people "actively seeking" sexual contact with children.

Most of the arrests came after the suspects showed up to meet who they thought was an underage girl.

Featured article

One of the suspects, James Austin Byrd, is a high school teacher and girls basketball coach at Cedar Creek High School in Bastrop, according to police.

Seth Marin was arrested after police got a report that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old victim. He was charged with online solicitation of a minor, but the sexual assault case is being investigated by Dallas PD.

Here is a list of the suspects arrested: