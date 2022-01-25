Omicron surge may have peaked in Dallas-Fort Worth area

article

It’s hoped that parts of North Texas have already seen their highest number of new COVID-19 cases from the omicron wave.

The latest forecast from researchers at UT Southwestern says new cases in the area may have peaked last week.

The positivity rate from local testing is still very high but is starting to level off.

There were nearly 18,000 new cases and 23 deaths reported Monday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties. The majority of those new cases are in Tarrant County.

Statewide, new cases area also trending lower. There were nearly 39,000 new cases and 29 deaths reported in Texas Monday.

That’s the lowest daily total of cases in more than three weeks. The seven-day rolling average also fell below 55,000 cases per day for the first time in 12 days.

Area hospitals are still strained treating record numbers of patients with COVID-19 but the number of people being admitted with the virus is slowly going down.

The North Texas hospital region reported 4,159 COVID-19 patients on Monday. That’s down 25 from the day before.

