Dallas animal shelter closed on Thursdays due to staffing shortages

Dallas Animal Services will be closed to the public on Thursdays until further notice because of COVID-19 and staffing shortages.

The city said the shelter was already short-staffed and is now dealing with an increasing number of sick workers because of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Closing for one day a week will allow the shelter to adjust staff schedules for better customer service throughout the rest of the week.

The new hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday through Wednesday, 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

Workers will still be at the shelter to care for the animals on Thursdays and pet owners will still be able to call the shelter on Thursdays to claim lost pets.

DAS’ field team will also work seven days a week, but response times are expected to be longer than normal because of the staffing shortages, the city said.

