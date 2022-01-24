Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 Vaxmobile to visit Tarrant County areas with low vaccination rates

FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County Public Health and Trinity Metro have teamed up to bring free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

A 60-foot bus has been converted to a fully equipped mobile vaccine clinic that will make weekly stops in Tarrant County areas with the lowest vaccination rates.

No appointments and insurance are needed at the Vaxmobile. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shots are available for anyone ages five and up.

"Francis Bacon said 'If you can't bring Mohammed to the mountain, you take the mountain to Mohammed.' And that's what we've done. We've been creative along with the county and gave them a bus and they outfitted it and we've taken the mountain to Mohammed and it really is a great thing for the community," said Jeff Davis, Trinity Metro.

The Vaxmobile made its first stops Monday at Fort Worth Public Library’s Meadowbrook branch and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

