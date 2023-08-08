Off-duty Plano police officer involved in shootout outside Dallas apartment

An off-duty Plano police officer was involved in a shootout outside their Dallas apartment near White Rock Lake on Tuesday morning.

Plano PD says the officer was inside the Winsted Apartments in Lakewood when they received a notification on their phone that their personal car was being tampered with at 4:30 a.m.

The officer saw a group of unknown suspects trying to break into the vehicle.

When he approached the suspects they opened fire.

The off-duty officer returned fire and the suspects ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, no arrests have been announced.

Plano police say the off-duty officer has been with the department since June 2021.

The incident is under investigation.