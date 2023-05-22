Expand / Collapse search

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to be sentenced this week

DALLAS - The leader of a far-right militia group is set to be sentenced this week on a serious charge related to the 2021 United States Capitol riot.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury was convicted in November on a charge of seditious conspiracy.

Rhodes was not part of the mob of President Donald Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol.

But prosecutors said he rallied followers and warned of a possible "bloody" civil war to stop President Joe Biden from taking office.

Jurors in Washington D.C. found Rhodes guilty after a two-month-long trial and three days of deliberations.

His sentencing is set for Thursday.

The U.S. Justice Department is seeking 25 years.