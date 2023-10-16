Iconic NorthPark Center Santa Claus Carl Anderson dies at age 70

article

NorthPark Center’s iconic Santa’s helper has passed away.

Carl Anderson was a child psychologist from Austin who first started coming to Dallas to be the face of St. Nick at NorthPark in 1989.

Image 1 of 13 ▼

For 32 years, he was a treasured member of annual family traditions.

He was even inducted into the Santa Claus Hall of Fame and was called Central Texas’ best storyteller.

"Carl had an enthusiastic and gregarious personality. He made friends wherever he went and was always kind and generous. Carl was a talented storyteller, and his great passion was sharing special moments with children as Santa for 30 years at the NorthPark Mall in Dallas," his obituary states.

Anderson took off the red suit and retired after the 2022 holiday season.

Related article

He died Friday in Austin. He was 70 years old.

A celebration of life is being planned for him for a later date.

Anderson’s family asked for donations to animal rescue groups or a charity of choice in lieu of flowers.