NorthPark Center Santa Claus is retiring after 32 years

The jolly ol’ Saint Nick that has warmed the hearts and lives of families at NorthPark Center in Dallas is hanging up the reindeer reins for the last time.

Doctor Carl Anderson has been the face of St. Nick for 32 years.

He has even been inducted into the Santa Claus Hall of Fame, according to SantaClausHall.com.

He has been called Central Texas' best storyteller.

NorthPark center released a video with pictures from over the years to commemorate his time in the iconic red suit.