Fort Worth shooting: Man allegedly killed mom's boyfriend, police say

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who they believe shot and killed his mother's boyfriend.

Police were called to a shooting on Northfork Road around 11:30 on Saturday night.

Investigators say they found a gunshot victim who was allegedly shot by his girlfriend's adult son.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter who ran from the scene before they arrived.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Fort Worth Police say the shooting is currently under investigation.