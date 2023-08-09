North Texas schools scrambling to get armed security for all campuses ahead of new mandate

One of the most demanding responsibilities for North Texas school districts preparing for the new school year is providing armed security on all campuses.

It's required by Sept. 1 when a new state law takes effect.

But districts are wanting new staffers or contract employees in place when the school year starts.

It's the 11th hour for several districts in our area.

For most of the districts, they have school resource officers for secondary schools, like high school and junior high. But now, elementary schools need to be covered.

That’s where a private security company in Dallas comes in.

So far L&P Global Security has contracts with Wylie ISD and Allen ISD to supply armed security officers for the new school year.

"They are ready to go. It’s just getting them over there," said Director of Operations Charles Hollis.

Thirty armed security officers picked up their equipment Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s first day of school for Wylie and Allen ISDs.

But with the deadline just three weeks away, more districts are reaching out daily.

House Bill 3 takes effect Sept. 1 and requires Texas school districts to have at least one armed guard at every school campus.

The new law was prompted by the Uvalde shooting, where a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers.

"We have been extra thorough to make sure to put the right person at the right school," said HR Director Wanda Spears.

L&P Security assures each school will have a Level 3, ALERRT-certified officer dedicated to that campus to build relationships. The officers are former military or retired police officers.

"The thing is, Peyton, we don’t put anyone in that I don’t vet thoroughly," Hollis said.

Mesquite ISD tells FOX 4 it’s recommending to its board Monday evening to approve a contract for armed security officers.

Grand Prairie ISD says its board just approved hiring 25 former law enforcement officers as district employees to cover all elementary campuses.

Districts are forced to cover the vast majority of the cost. The state is only providing $15,000 per campus.

More schools also are now going to have to consider implementing a marshal program, which allows district staff to be armed.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, there are currently 318 school marshals from 77 school districts.

At the time of Uvalde last year, there were 256 marshals from 62 districts in Texas.

L&P Global Security Managing Partner Reshmi Dutta says she hopes to increase the number of 30 trained ISD officers to 150 with future district partnerships.

"I mean our phones are ringing nonstop," she said.

Dutta says in addition to being a business owner, she’s first and foremost a Frisco mother.

"It’s very important that every parent in Texas feels the same way that I do," she said.

As far as other large districts, Dallas ISD says it has a plan and will announce it on Thursday.

Fort Worth ISD says it’s still ironing out the details but intends to stick with its contract with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Arlington and Frisco ISDs say their plans are still in the works.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announced this week it is expanding its school resource officer program with city police departments to have SROs at every campus.