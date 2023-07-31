Allen ISD hiring armed security for all school campuses

Allen ISD says it's hiring a security company to staff school campuses with at least one armed security guard.

The move was made in response to a new law that goes into effect in September. The state is requiring armed security on every school campus in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

The district has been discussing different options this summer. They decided to go with the route of contracting out security officers from a Dallas company.

Allen ISD put an emphasis on getting a plan in place with students in the classroom in just 10 days.

Monday evening, the Allen ISD School Board voted to contract out security in order to have an armed guard on all campuses for the upcoming school year.

If districts are unable to meet the House Bill 3 requirement, they must have a plan in place to be in compliance.

Therefore, Allen ISD decided to go with the option of hiring trained security officers from the Dallas company, L&P Global Security, to be staffed at the 17 elementary campuses. The district has enough school resource officers to cover the secondary schools.

The new law was prompted by the Uvalde shooting, where a gunman entered Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Assistant Superintendent Brent Benningfield says the plan to contract security will be structured similar to an SRO program.

"All of these security officers will be uniformed and easily identifiable," he said.

Each elementary school will have a dedicated officer in order to build and develop relationships.

"These particular personnel are just appropriate for Allen ISD," Benningfield said. "That was another big thing compared to other companies and groups we talked to."

Director of Operations at L&P Global Security Charles Hollis says the security officers are all Level 3, ALERRT-certified officers.

Hollis says he handpicked the ones approved for working at Allen schools.

"We were looking for ex-military and ex-retired police officers," he said.

Much of the discussion Monday night centered around how the district will cover the cost. The state is providing $15,000 per campus. Allen ISD says its cost will be double what the state is allocating.

"We are trying to exhaust every effort to find other ways to take care of that," Benningfield said.

Ultimately, the board decided to discuss a budget amendment at a later date.

A few parents showed up to speak to the board to offer support.

"Ideally, SROs would be great. I know we have the staffing shortage. This bill has put y’all in a tough position, and we understand that," said parent Alissa Wallace.

Wallace has one child in the district and hopes this decision lays the groundwork for the future.

"This is a great option, but I hope the district takes additional measures to enhance those requirements for private security," she said.

This is a one-year contract. At the end of next year, the district can reevaluate.

The district also brought up the Allen Outlet Mall that took place in May. That was not on a school campus. But the district wanted Allen parents to feel comfortable before this school year, especially with the mass shooting happening just down the road.