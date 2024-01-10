3 North Texas cities make list of hottest zip codes in US

With more people moving to Texas than any other state in the country, it is no surprise that houses here don't last long on the market.

A new report from Opendoor shows that 3 North Texas cities were among 2023's Hottest Zip Codes.

The list is based on the total of homes that went into contract within 90 days of being listed on the market.

Forney (75126), Aubrey (76227) and Fort Worth (76179) were the North Texas zip codes in the Top 10 on the list.

Source: Opendoor

Forney finished in sixth, down from the fifth spot the year before.

Aubrey ended up in seventh, up from 13 in 2022.

Fort Worth was a new entry on the list. The 76179 zip code includes the northwest portion of Fort Worth as well as Saginaw and the area around Eagle Mountain Lake.

Texas dominated the list overall, with nine of the 20 hottest zip codes in the country.

Cypress and Katy, in the Houston area, finished number 1 and 2 respectively.

Opendoor's Hottest Zip Codes of 2023