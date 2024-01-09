Dallas a hotspot for threesomes, open relationships, dating app finds

Dallas is a top city for people looking for threesomes, according to a report from a dating app.

3Fun, a dating app for "sexually free singles" released a report on the American cities where people are engaging in threesomes and open relationships.

Dallas came in sixth on the list.

New York City and Los Angeles finished in first and second on the list, respectively.

Despite placing in the top 10, Dallas was not even the top city in Texas on the list.

Houston took home that honor, placing in third.

San Antonio was also in the top 10, coming in seventh.

