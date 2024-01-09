Dallas a hotspot for threesomes, open relationships, dating app finds
DALLAS - Dallas is a top city for people looking for threesomes, according to a report from a dating app.
3Fun, a dating app for "sexually free singles" released a report on the American cities where people are engaging in threesomes and open relationships.
Dallas came in sixth on the list.
New York City and Los Angeles finished in first and second on the list, respectively.
Despite placing in the top 10, Dallas was not even the top city in Texas on the list.
Houston took home that honor, placing in third.
San Antonio was also in the top 10, coming in seventh.
SUGGESTED:
- How much money do you need to live comfortably in Dallas-Fort Worth?
- Two North Texas cities among the best places to live in America, survey says
- Plano named happiest city in Texas, according to new report
- Dallas is the #1 sports business city in U.S., report says
- This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Texas, survey finds
- Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
- Flower Mound named safest town in the state, according to a new report
Top 10 U.S. Cities for Threesomes and Open Relationships
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Houston
- Chicago
- Las Vegas
- Dallas
- San Antonio
- Phoenix
- Miami
- Philadelphia