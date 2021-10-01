North Texas families join class-action lawsuit against districts without a mask mandate

article

Families in three North Texas school districts are part of a federal lawsuit aimed at implementing COVID-19 safety measures like mask wearing.

The families from Frisco ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district joined the lawsuit along with families from Lago Vista ISD, which is northwest of Austin.

All four districts encourage mask wearing but don’t require it because of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in public schools.

"We know masking works. Just last week, the CDC said counties with schools that had mask requirements had a smaller increase in pediatric cases than counties without school mask requirements. And we’re just using the courts because we’re not like other people who want to use intimidation or violence in disagreements without government," said Kathleen Thompson, a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD parent.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases higher in schools without mask policies, CDC studies show

The families accuse the school districts of violating their children’s constitutional rights to equal protection as stated in the 14th Amendment.

U.S. Justice Department supports challenge to mask mandate ban

The Biden Administration threw its support behind another set of families suing to overturn Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate ban.

Those families who have students with disabilities argue the order prevents their children from going to school safely.

The United States Justice Department filed a statement with a federal court in Austin that’s hearing the lawsuit.

It says Abbott’s order violates the rights of students with disabilities even if their school district offers an online option.

READ MORE:

Plano, Denton ISD end mask mandates in schools

Texas school districts push back against lawsuits filed in 'cowardly manner' over mask mandates

Anti-mask adults heckle student discussing grandmother’s COVID-19 death

Allen ISD parents file civil rights lawsuit over district’s lack of mask mandate

Dallas ISD has no plans to change mask mandate following federal investigation into the TEA

Advertisement

U.S. Dept of Education investigating TEA guidance prohibiting masks