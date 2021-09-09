Allen ISD parents file civil rights lawsuit over district’s lack of mask mandate

A group of families in a North Texas school district is suing because it refuses to implement a mask mandate.

The parents filing this class action civil rights lawsuit argue that by not requiring masks, the Allen Independent School District has made too many children sick and put other students and their families at risk.

The issue of mandatory masks has been simmering now for some time in the district.

Last month, some parents held a protest outside the main administration building, calling for a mask requirement on campuses.

And at the last school board meeting, there was a sizeable crowd with several people speaking out.

"I would simply ask that the council invoke the same distance learning, mask mandate and protocols you had last year. This would cost nothing," said Jeremy Jones, an Allen ISD parent.

"With the more transmissible delta variant surge that does not spare children, we are asking you to continue the protections that you started last year, instead of taking them all away," said Judy Cody, another parent.

Now the controversy over masks is headed to federal court.

The lawsuit alleges that the district’s optional mask policy violates students’ constitutional rights, and it calls on Allen ISD to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines on masks.

The goal of the lawsuit filed Wednesday is a temporary restraining order from federal court and then a permanent injunction seeking to require masks at the district’s campuses.

Allen ISD has not said much about the lawsuit yet but did issue a statement to the Dallas Morning News that said it disagrees with the assertion that students’ constitutional rights are being violated by the absence of a mask order.

