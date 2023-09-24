North Texas auto workers continuing to strike with UAW

This week, President Joe Biden will join auto workers on the front lines of their strike against the big three automakers.

He is set to arrive in Michigan on Tuesday.

The trip is scheduled only a day before Republican rival Donald Trump is set to give his own speech in Michigan.

Workers at the General Motors distribution center in Roanoke and the Stellantis facility in Carrollton were among those who joined the strike last week.

Sunday was day three of walking the picket lines for some United Auto Workers union members in North Texas.

They joined the UAW’s ongoing nationwide, but limited, strike on Friday.

"We’re fighting for fair wages to end the tier system, cost of living, healthcare," Tommy Carr said.

Carr is a system processor at GM’s Fort Worth parts distribution center in Roanoke.

More than 100 workers there are among 5,600 workers across the country to join the second phase of UAW's strike that first started September 15 against GM, Stellantis, and Ford.

"It’s all about our families and they say we’re family to them, so okay, treat us like family then. They’re not treating us like family," Carr said.

Carr said they’re willing to wait it out until a deal is reached on fair pay, affordable health care, and their share of profits.

"It’s sad when you work for a company and you can’t even afford the product. That’s sad," he added.

A Stellantis parts distribution center in Carrollton is a second North Texas strike site that was added by the UAW Friday.

The General Motors assembly plant in Arlington has not been called on by the UAW to strike.

The UAW president said he did not call for ford to be targeted in Friday’s strike expansion because Ford has met some demands in recent negotiations.

But this isn’t the first time the GM workers in Roanoke have gone on strike. Carr recalled they were in the same position four years ago.

"We were out there six weeks, 40 days. We didn’t get anything out of it, 40 days for nothing. I guess we’re going to have to stay a bit longer this time," he said.

Carr has worked for the company for eight years.

"Eight years, I’ve gotten me, myself, I think, I’ve gotten $3, $4 in eight years, yes," he said.

UAW has a deliberate strategy of expanding the strike phases if deemed necessary.

There are now 13% of the union’s 146,000 members on the picket lines.

The big three U.S. automakers said they can’t afford the union’s demand because they need to invest in the move to electric vehicles.

"This company wants to be a Fortune 500 company, but you want to give out slave wages," Carr said. "They’re making the billions. Let’s keep it fair and take care of the people that’s taking care of them."roan