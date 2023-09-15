Arlington auto workers ready to strike if they are called to

Thousands of workers at the General Motors plant in Arlington are on standby as the United Auto Workers strike gets underway with a phased in approach.

The strike is targeting the Detroit big 3 automakers in hopes of getting better pay for workers.

The local union leader who represents the 5,000 workers at the GM plant in Arlington says the call to strike could come at any time, and if it does, they will be ready to hit the picket lines.

Auto workers at each of the Detroit big three automakers went on strike at midnight Thursday.

But unlike a traditional strike that is companywide, United Auto Workers is taking a phased approach that leaves 9 out of 10 autoworkers still on the job, like the workers at the GM plant in Arlington.

"The union is hoping that even by selectively striking different plants, they can cripple the company. You hit them here and hit them there, and the whole thing might fall," SMU economist Mike Davis explained.

Davis said it is an unusual, but perhaps smart strategy.

"The union has a strike fund to pay workers $500 a week, but the fund is not unlimited, so it is probably trying to hoard its money as best it can by keeping most workers on the job," he said.

While the tactic will help the union to hold out longer, the same could be true for the other side.

"The company can put up with this awhile, most GM cars, most Stellantis, and Ford cars are still being built, taken to the dealer, and sold," Davis added.

The GM strike right now is at a truck plant near St. Louis.

Trucks are among GM's most profitable vehicles, which is why Davis said it is logical that Arlington could be on the short list.

"The kinds of vehicles they make in Arlington are on the more profitable end of the GM spectrum, and they have to be realistic. The GM plant is probably high on the list of places the union will want to strike next," Davis said.

Thursday night, the local UAW president told FOX 4 he was surprised the Arlington plant was not part of the first wave of walkouts.

"The Arlington plant is a powerhouse for GM, but since this is all three, it's a different strategy that we're not familiar with," Keith Crowell said.

Davis said, hopefully, things won't come to that.

"The employees don't want to be without income and the companies don't want to be without profits," Davis said.

As for the impact on consumers, Davis said people in the market for a GM, Ford, or Stellantis may have to wait it out or pay a higher price.

The availability for car parts for repairs may also be impacted.