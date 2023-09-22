Roanoke parts center included in next round of UAW strikes, Arlington GM plant not yet affected

An unprecedented strike against three automakers, which had a small-scale launch, could be expanded on Friday. More members of the United Auto Workers union are prepared to walk off the job.

So far, the UAW strike does not include a huge number of workers. Only about 12,500 workers from three plants – one owned by each of the big three automakers – are striking.

That’s a deliberate strategy by the union. It will gradually turn up the pressure on the companies by expanding the strike in phases if the union deems it necessary.

Related article

The UAW leadership said more locations will go on strike if there isn’t serious progress on a deal by noon on Friday.

"We will be striking at 38 locations across 20 states across all nine regions of the UAW," said UAW President Shawn Fain.

The General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington is not one of those 38 locations. A parts distribution center in Roanoke, near Fort Worth, is on the list.

Related article

Workers already picketing elsewhere insist they simply want the companies to compensate them for helping the big three through tough financial times.

"This is not about us losing our jobs. This is about us getting better benefits from our company who make a lot of money on our backs," said Stephanie Leapheart, a striking UAW member.

"We are willing to make the sacrifice whatever it takes. They know we gave up a lot so send something back. That's all we're asking for. Equal, equality that's what we're looking for," added Peter Kayal.

Because of the ripple effect of the walkouts already taking place, the big three have announced layoffs at other plants due to parts shortages resulting from disruptions in the supply chain.