Expand / Collapse search

North Richland Hills drone show breaks Guinness World Record

By
Published 
Updated 12:16PM
North Richland Hills
FOX 4

Record-setting drone show in North Richland Hills

Fort Worth-based Sky Elements used 1,002 drones with LEDs to light up the sky in North Richland Hills Monday night. The show earned a Guinness World Record for the "largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones."

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Fourth of July celebrations in North Richland Hills on Monday included a world record-breaking drone show.

Fort Worth-based Sky Elements used 1,002 drones with LEDs to light up the sky.

The show earned a Guinness World Record for the "largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones."

Image 1 of 5

(Courtesy: Sky Elements)

The 10-minute show was also the largest drone light show ever flown in Texas, according to Sky Elements.

The company says the show focused on critical moments in American history, including the moon landing and Paul Revere's ride.

Sky Elements said the drones are a "greener and safer" alternative to traditional fireworks.