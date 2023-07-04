Fourth of July celebrations in North Richland Hills on Monday included a world record-breaking drone show.

Fort Worth-based Sky Elements used 1,002 drones with LEDs to light up the sky.

The show earned a Guinness World Record for the "largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy: Sky Elements)

The 10-minute show was also the largest drone light show ever flown in Texas, according to Sky Elements.

The company says the show focused on critical moments in American history, including the moon landing and Paul Revere's ride.

Sky Elements said the drones are a "greener and safer" alternative to traditional fireworks.