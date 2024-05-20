Fort Worth police officer hurt in shootout

A Fort Worth police officer is out of the hospital and recovering after being injured in a shootout.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in the Stop Six neighborhood, in southeast Fort Worth.

The officer spotted a vehicle that may have been involved in a separate shooting the previous day.

Police said someone got out of the vehicle and initially put his hands up, but then pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The officer returned fire, and the suspect drove away.

Police said the officer was hit by flying debris, not a bullet.

The suspect was caught in another city. His name has not yet been released.

His mother told FOX 4 he struggles with mental health issues.

"Each day I don't know if he's going to be in this mood or if he's going to be this kind of way. I have to say certain things in a certain way just to keep him from blowing up," said Judy Russ, the suspect's mother.

It’s not clear the suspect was injured in the shootout.