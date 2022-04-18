Forney ISD police officer headbutted by student after school fight

article

A Forney ISD police officer and a student were treated at a hospital following a school fight.

Police say a fight that involved four or five students broke out in the courtyard of North Forney High School at lunch time Monday.

When police showed up to break up the fight, one of the students was taken into custody. Police say that's when the student headbutted an officer.

Both the officer and the student were treated at a local hospital.

READ MORE:

Missing North Texas 15-year-old last seen at Mavs game

Men drown in separate incidents at Lake Ray Hubbard, Joe Pool Lake

Advertisement

Suspect arrested for Deep Ellum shooting that injured 2