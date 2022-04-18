Missing North Texas 15-year-old last seen at Mavs game

article

Police are looking for a missing teenage girl who was last seen at a Dallas Mavericks game 10 days ago.

Natalie Cramer, a 15-year-old from North Richland Hills, went to the restroom at the American Airlines Center and did not return to her seat.

Surveillance video shows her leaving the AAC with an unknown man.

Police think she may have gone to Oklahoma City but did not say why. They consider her an endangered missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Richland Hills Police Department.

