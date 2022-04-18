Suspect arrested for Deep Ellum shooting that injured 2

article

Dallas police arrested a 22-year-old for a shooting that injured two people in Deep Ellum.

DaMichael Rose was taken into custody a few days after police released clear surveillance pictures of the man suspected in the April 10 shooting.

He was wearing a red shirt and Nike shorts with white tennis shoes.

RELATED: New image released of suspect in Deep Ellum shooting that injured 2

Police said the violence started with a disturbance among several people. Someone then pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Surveillance video shows the crowd scatter. It appears to show there multiple returning fire as they ran away.

The two people who were hit by gunfire were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rose is now facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Advertisement

RELATED: Deep Ellum shooting captured on video, 2 injured